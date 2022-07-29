Running with the Devils 5k is back for a sixth time

RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils are once again teaming up to honor “Healthcare Heroes” who work tirelessly to provide essential care to communities throughout New Jersey, as the 6th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk will offer both live and virtual formats in 2022.

The live 5K Run will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Essex County’s South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange, while the Live Wellness Walk will be held at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo. The virtual format offers an extended opportunity to run or walk at a convenient location within participants’ communities from Oct. 1-30.

100% of proceeds from Running with the Devils will be used to support Healthcare Heroes in their efforts to protect and build healthier communities.

“The entire Devils’ organization is incredibly proud to once again partner with RWJBarnabas Health’s ‘Running with the Devils 5K Run and Walk,’ for its sixth year,” said Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “We look forward to the event bringing our fans and communities together, while recognizing the importance of health and wellness for all. When the run happens, we know it coincides with a great time- the beginning of Devils’ hockey in October!”

The live Run will feature a competitive 5K race on a USATF Certified Course along Cherry Lane and the scenic reservoir at South Mountain Recreation Complex. The Wellness Walk, which will take place within Essex County’s award-winning Turtle Back Zoo, is self-paced and participants may arrive any time between 9 a.m. and noon.

young woman runner tying shoelaces on sunrise birdge road

All registered participants of both the run and walk receive free entry to Turtle Back Zoo on event day. The New Jersey Devils popular mascot NJ, along with several mascots from New Jersey-based Universities and professional teams will be cheering on runners and interacting with wellness walk participants and kids inside the zoo.

Registration for the event is NOW Open! Discounted registration is available through August 31st, and Children 11 and under are free. For more information on the event, or to register for the RWJBarnabas Health “Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk,” please visit rwjbh.org/runningwiththedevils.

