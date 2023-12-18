Runaway teens charged in violent crimes against Atlantic City, NJ drivers

🚨Two teens were tied to carjackings in November and December

🚨 Most recent carjacking led to police chase

ATLANTIC CITY — Two teens arrested Saturday in connection with a casino carjacking were charged in a similar incident over two weeks earlier at the opposite end of the boardwalk.

Atlantic City police said a 68-year-old Atlantic City man was carjacked and assaulted by a group of five teens on Raleigh Avenue near the beach on Nov. 29 around 9 p.m. He was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man's vehicle was recovered the next day in Pleasantville,

Map shows Raleigh Avenue, Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Map shows Raleigh Avenue, Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City (Canva) loading...

Reported runaways involved

Two of the five male teens located the next day were reported as runaways by their families, according to police. The other teens were later arrested separately. Two of those teens were 14 years old. All were chaged with carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, and theft.

A 72-year-old man from Brick was pulled from his vehicle by three male teens parked in the garage at Ocean Casino Resort Saturday around 10:50 p.m. but was not injured, according to police. The teens led police on a pursuit that left Atlantic City and was broken off because of safety concerns.

The group was later located on Arctic Avenue and charged with carjacking, robbery, and eluding. They were held at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center.

