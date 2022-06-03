Route 9 crash in Howell, NJ kills father of 6-year-old

HOWELL — A GoFundMe page has identified the man killed when he was struck on Route 9 early Thursday morning.

A 30-year-old Lakewood was walking on the southbound side of the highway in Howell between Alexander Avenue and Ford Road when he was struck by a 53-year-old Deal resident, according to Howell police.

The investigation was ongoing and no additional information was yet available, including the circumstances of the crash, according to Howell police. No charges have been filed.

A parent's worst nightmare

The GoFundMe page identified the victim as Jesus Gotay. He was father to a 6-year-old girl, according to the page created by his father to assist with funeral costs.

"A parent’s worst nightmare, a knock on my door right before sunrise, as I opened, I see multiple police officers standing there who were there to inform me that my son, Jesus Gotay had tragically passed away in a horrific accident," Alex "AJ Salsa" Gotay wrote.

Howell police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 732-938-4575 X2629.

