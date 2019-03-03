WOODLAND PARK — One person was killed in a crash on Route 80 in Passaic County involving a car going to the wrong way early Sunday morning.

The driver of an Audi traveling east in the westbound lanes of Route 80 was killed just before 5 a.m. near Union Boulevard, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Charles Marchand, who did not disclose the age, gender or the identities of anyone involved with the crash.

Photos of the crash posted by RLS Metro Breaking News show front end damage to the two vehicles involved, an SUV and a sedan.

Three lanes were closed for an investigation.

According to State Police statistics Sunday's fatal crash is the third this year on Route 80 and the 85th on highways patrolled by State Police.

