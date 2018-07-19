Route 78 closed with dump truck crash

BERKELEY HEIGHTS — A crash between a car and a dump truck closed a portion of Route 78 just before the start of the afternoon commute.

The westbound lanes were completely closed at exit 43 for Diamond Hill Road, creating a delay back to Route 24. Two lanes on the eastbound side near the crash scene were closed to allow for emergency vehicles.

State Police confirmed the was one fatality in the crash but did not disclose additional details.

The crash was first reported around 2:45 p.m.

Courtesy RLS Metro Breaking News

Route 22 is a good alternative route around the closure but will likely develop delays, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams.

