Route 22 lanes in Hillside/Newark remain closed for emergency work

NEWARK — Route 22 commuters face delays between the Garden State Parkway and Newark Liberty International Airport because of work on a railroad overpass.

One lane in each direction was closed at the railroad overpass at the Newark/Hillside border late Tuesday night in the area of Weequahic Park because of loose concrete. DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro said the loose concrete was discovered through inspection.

The lane closure remained in place for Wednesday morning's commute and will continue until further notice as contractor IEW Corp removes the concrete and makes repairs, according to the DOT.

Work on Route 22 at the Hillside/Newark border (RLS Metro Breaking News)

New Jersey Traffic North's Bob Williams said the work created delays in both directions of the highway along with a multi-mile northbound delay exiting the Parkway for Route 22 East. Route 78 also increased volume, according to Williams.

"Route 22 is very narrow and congested between the Parkway and Newark Airport, limiting the highway to just one lane," Williams said.

Elsewhere in the state, Route 3 West was closed on March 5 when concrete fell onto a car from the Route 46 bridge in Clifton while an inspection was performed by DOT engineers.

