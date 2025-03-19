Route 18 rescue: Injured bald eagle gets second chance

A great American was stranded on Route 18 on Thursday. No it wasn’t one of America’s sweethearts like Jennifer Lawrence. It was the very symbol of our nation itself.

Drivers along 18 in Neptune Township saw an injured bald eagle on the side of the road. Calls started pouring in about the bird, and when officers arrived sure enough they found the eagle behind a metal fence unable to fly.

It could have been suffering something natural, or it could have been clipped by a passing car.

Whatever the cause, it was hurt. And the real heroes of our story were then called. The Monmouth County SPCA swooped in (pun intended) and rescued the bald eagle and got it to a clinic for medical care.

While details on its condition aren’t clear, hopefully it will be healthy again and released soon.

Once on the brink of extinction the bald eagle came back strong in the Garden State. In 2022, the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife recorded 250 active nesting pairs—more than double the number from a decade before.

That success led to a huge milestone in Jan. of this year when the bald eagle was officially removed from New Jersey’s endangered species list.

Now if someone at the Monmouth County SPCA could tell this eagle to avoid my car when it’s set free we’ll all sleep a little easier.

