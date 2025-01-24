Route 1 crash: Driver crushes herself into truck that kept going

🚨 A tractor-trailer was pulling away from an intersection

🚨 A car hit the back of the truck

🚨The driver of the car died

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A woman died after hitting the back of a tractor-trailer on Route 1 early Friday morning.

People inside a Taco Bell ran to the highway after they noticed the crash on the southbound side at New Road around 2:25 a.m. They tried to free the 24-year-old Trenton woman trapped inside a car, according to South Brunswick police.

She was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Her identity was not disclosed.

The tractor-trailer had just started to pull away from the intersection when it was hit and did not stop, police said.

A third vehicle crashed into the back of the car.

Route 1 closed during morning commute

Video from the crash scene showed debris scattered in the roadway a heavily damaged sedan in the right shoulder at the edge of the grass. Witnesses to the crash are asked to call 732-329-4000 ext. 7485.

Route 1 South was closed for over five hours on Friday morning.

There were seven fatal crashes in 2024 in South Brunswick roads including two on Route 1, according to State Police records.

