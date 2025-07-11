Beloved NJ coffee brand expands with new cold brew hub
I have some exciting news for Jersey coffee lovers: Rook Coffee is opening a brand-new headquarters in Tinton Falls, set to double its cold-brew output and bring even more of that cult‑favorite brew to our Shore towns.
I am a huge Rook fan, and I’ve spoken about it on the air 100 times. If you haven’t tried it, you don’t know what you’re missing. But if you’ve ever waited in line or seen someone with a big Rook cup in hand, you know this Monmouth‑Ocean County favorite isn’t messing around.
They’ve got 11 local shops already: one in Long Branch, another in Red Bank, Manalapan, Wall, and more.
That devotion is earned. Their cold brew routinely gets reviews like “hard to drink any other cold brew after this” and “the absolute best,” from self‑professed coffee snobs.
What this Rook expansion means
Their new facility in Tinton Falls isn’t just about volume. Doubling their cold‑brew capacity means fresher batches, more in‑store variety, and perhaps even wholesale deals down the road.
I love the Rook story because this is Jersey-grown coffee doing big things right here at home. It means better access to top-tier cold brew, more brews on tap in local shops, and more reasons to support a brand that started in a small shack and now helps define our region’s coffee scene.
Victory for small business
If you’re a fan of cold brew with bite and want to support homegrown Jersey passion, keep an eye out for more from Rook. And it’s not just that their coffee is the best in the state, but it’s also about how great it is when a local talent can go up against the big chains and beat them.
