Romantic dinner cruise to set sail in New Jersey

In New Jersey, there are so many options to take your loved one to for Valentine's Day. One of the most popular options is to enjoy an evening at one of The Garden State's many restaurants.

But there's so much more to it than just dining. The atmosphere matters just as much when it comes to that perfect evening together.

And New Jersey's restaurants do a phenomenal job at this every single day of the year. But for Valentine's Day, they raise the bar just that much more.

You really can't go wrong in New Jersey. However, if you'd like to take that dining experience to the next level, then you need to check this out.

Valentines day background with champagne and roses AlexRaths loading...

Valentine's Day Cruise

Nothing screams romance more than an evening under the moon and starlit sky. Or how about, a beautiful evening cruising the waters?

Setting sail from Perth Amboy, Cornucopia Cruise Lines will be hosting a very special Valentine's Day dinner cruise on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Enjoy an elegant night with that special someone, complete with a 4-course meal, music, entertainment, dancing, and more. Plus, you get to enjoy the sunset while cruising with that special someone.

Also on board will be professional photographers ready to capture those special moments. A very elegant evening you and your valentine are sure to enjoy.

Romantic candlelight dinner setting at the fine dining restaurant. kieferpix loading...

The Valentine's Day dinner cruise will be setting sail from Cornucopia Cruise Line's Perth Amboy port at 401 River Drive on February 14. Boarding begins at 6:30 P.M. with the cruise setting sale at 7 P.M.

Duration is three hours, returning to port at 10 P.M. Click or tap here for ticket info and to learn more about this very special and elegant Valentine's Day cruise in New Jersey.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.