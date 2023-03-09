Rock/soul icon Daryl Hall will be performing a couple of NJ shows

Daryl Hall, one of the icons of the 70s and 80s blue eyed soul movement, will be bringing his show to New Jersey, with performances scheduled for Montclair and Atlantic City.

You may not remember just how big Hall was in the 80s with his partner, John Oates, so I’m going to tell you: Hall & Oates are the most successful chart duo of the rock era; they were the 4th overall act of the decades with 21 top 40 hits in the decade. The pair also had seven top 40 hits in the 70s.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer tours with Daryl’s House Band and special guest Todd Rundgren.

He’ll be playing the Wellmont Theater in Montclair on May 24 and at the Borgata in AC on June 29.

Born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania in 1946, Hall started his music career in the late 1960s with his friend and fellow musician John Oates, whom he met when they were both at Temple.

In addition to his music career, Hall has also appeared on a number of television shows, including "Live from Daryl's House," a series he created that features him performing with other musicians in an intimate setting.

The show has become a popular platform for up-and-coming artists to showcase their talent, and has helped to further cement Hall's legacy as a music icon. Daryl’s House is a combination of a restored music venue, restaurant, and performance space.

Hall & Oates were ubiquitous on the radio in the 1980s; some of their irresistibly catchy hits include the number ones “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do), “Maneater,” and “Out of Touch.”

Tickets for the two New Jersey shows are available on Hall’s website or through Ticketmaster.

