Rocks, eggs, bike thrown at Lakewood home during Shabbos

LAKEWOOD — Eggs, rocks and a child's bicycle were thrown at two houses in a Jewish neighborhood on Friday night.

Officers responding to a noise complaint in the Aspen Court neighborhood off Route 88 saw three juveniles who were running away from the house that made the complaint, according to police spokesman Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

The juveniles denied being involved in the vandalism and were taken home to their parents but remain suspects as an investigation continued to determine if the incidents are connected and if it was a bias crime or mischief, according to Staffordsmith.

The bicycle caused damage to the siding of the house, according to Staffordsmith. Photos posted by the Lakewood Scoop show damage to a glass table on a deck and a broken window.

The Scoop reported there were other incidents involving rocks being thrown that may not have been reported to police.

The incidents took place as a series of anti-Semitic incidents around the area has law enforcement agencies on high alert. Three people were shot inside a Jewish grocery in Jersey City along with a JCPD officer on Dec. 10 while five people were stabbed at the home of a rabbi in Monsey, New York, on Dec. 28 just over the border from Mahwah.

"We've increased visits to our shuls, churches and synagogues," said police Lt. Leroy Marshall. "We just want to let our residents know that their safety is paramount."

The incidents took place between sunset on Friday and sunset on Saturday, which is the Shabbos for Orthodox Jews. Depending on the sect, the use of electricity and mechanical devices is prohibited during this time with the focus on spending time with family.

Damage from rocks thrown at house in Lakewood (Lakewood Scoop)

