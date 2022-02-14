Rockaway, NJ man guilty of 2015 child sex assault, kidnap attempt
ROCKAWAY TWP. — A Rockaway Borough man was convicted Thursday on multiple charges related to two incidents involving children at a mall in the neighboring township more than six years ago, according to a release issued Monday by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.
Kyriakos Serghides, 41, was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, attempted kidnapping, and luring, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, in connection with the two encounters that took place in August and September 2015 at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall, the MCPO said.
Serghides was arrested on Sept. 11, 2015, a day after the second incident.
In the first, prosecutors said, he was alleged to have touched the private area of a then-5-year-old boy inside the mall's food court restroom. And in the second, he was accused of luring another then-5-year-old, and attempting to leave the Target store at the mall with him.
The release said that Serghides was acquitted of third-degree terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25, although the MCPO did not give any indication as to what his maximum sentence might be given the combination of charges.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.