It's almost 2020...wow!

Join me (Craig Allen) as we say goodbye to the year that was...and HELLO to a New Year, and a new decade, full of promise.

I'll be playing your favorite PARTY HITS--commercial free--from 7:00 right up til midnight.

ROCKIN' your New Year's Eve.

It's a NON-STOP PARTY...a Jersey Tradition...and a whole lot of fun!

I've been hosting it so long, that I'm not even asked anymore about my New Year's Eve availability...my name just appears on the host schedule.

I've been counting down to the New Year since 2007...here at New Jersey 101.5.

So...grab your toast...(I always play the "Time Warp" into midnight)...

...and party into 2020 with ME...and New Jersey 101.5!