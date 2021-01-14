PHILADELPHIA — A retired Pennsylvania firefighter has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers during the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Former Chester firefighter Robert Sanford surrendered Thursday on charges including assault of a police officer and unlawfully entering the Capitol.

The charges against Sanford are not related to the widely publicized attack on U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who the Associated Press reported was hit with a fire extinguisher and died.

Police have not yet said how Sicknick was injured during the siege, which left five people dead. During the melee, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Sanford had an initial court appearance in Pennsylvania, with a judge ordering him held without bail.

The case will be prosecuted in Washington. Sanford's attorney says he didn't go to Washington with the intent of rioting.

Sicknick was a 1997 graduate of Middlesex County Vocational Technical High School in East Brunswick. He also served with the New Jersey Air National Guard.

USCP colleague Lindsey Taylor created a GoFundMe page to help the family. As of Monday morning over a half million dollars had been donated.

