I’m always one to defend Jersey drivers. I think we get a bad reputation; most of the problems I’ve had on Garden State roads are from out-of-state drivers, not us.

I’m looking at you, New York and Pennsylvania. Did nobody tell you that the left lane is for passing and not holding up others while you go five miles under the speed limit?

Photo via globalmoments Photo via globalmoments loading...

I digress.

Over the weekend, I witnessed aggressive and dangerous behaviors from drivers on Route 9 in Manalapan, and I’m sorry to report that they were cars with New Jersey license plates.

For those unfamiliar, this part of the highway has three lanes with stores on the right side and an exit on the left side. This leads to a lot of commotion with drivers switching lanes, so added chaos really isn’t welcome.

Aggressive Driver Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash loading...

Aggressive New Jersey drivers

Here’s what went down:

Going south on the busy highway, I saw a black car with its hazard lights on in the middle lane, starting to hold up traffic.

A gray car that was stopped behind him swerved to get around him rather quickly.

It was then that I realized that something was happening between the two of them.

Since I came in on the middle of the p***ing match between the two drivers I don’t know what started their feud, but I did get to witness the bonkers actions that followed.

From here on out, the two characters in this story will be “Hazards” (the car that was stopped in the middle lane) and “Gray” (the gray car that quickly moved around Hazards).

Hazards kept switching lanes, but because he had his lights on, there was no way for anyone behind him to know that he was shifting or which lane he was going to.

Gray kept messing with Hazards by swerving in front of him, dangerously close.

After a few times going back and forth, I saw Hazards throw a water bottle at Gray.

Photo via shalunts Photo via shalunts loading...

Final straw

With me in the middle lane, witnessing this and the two jerks in the left lane, we pulled up to a stoplight.

That’s when I saw them get out of their cars.

Reminder: this is in the left lane of a very busy highway.

I missed their initial back and forth, but by the time I was able to open my window, I heard Hazards yell, “I HAVE MY MOTHER F***ING KIDS IN THAT CAR.”

Really dude? I don’t buy it.

man hand detail while driving Getty Images loading...

If he had his kids in the car, why was he switching lanes without proper warning to other drivers? Surely that could have put them in danger.

And now he left them in an active lane on a busy highway to yell at another driver?

Maybe Gray isn’t the person he should be concerned about when it comes to the kids’ safety.

The light turned green before I could see if the fight ever got physical, but for the hypothetical kids’ sake, I hope it didn’t.

This is the sort of jackassery that gives us a bad name.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Can’t we all be a little more civil on New Jersey roads? I don’t think it’s too much to ask.

I know we’re all frustrated for various reasons, but let’s try to be a little kinder to each other, no?

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈