ROAD RAGE: Man shatters school bus window with kids on board

HOWELL — A man punched the window of a Howell school bus with children on board, on shattering the window as he cursed up a storm during a road rage incident, according to police.

Howell police said the driver of an older silver or white car got out of his vehicle and had a confrontation with the bus driver as several young children watched on April 16.

Video from inside the bus shows the children talking as the bus seems to fishtail slightly. A car horn can be heard and a female driver loudly says "slow down," which stops the chatter of the children. A male driver is heard saying "Slow down? You f***ing bitch, you almost killed us you f***ing idiot."

A further conversation between the drivers can't clearly be heard on the video.

The children on the bus are watching and listening by that point, their eyes wide.

"That was really mean," one of the children says, with two others agreeing as the video ends.

The driver of the bus, who identified herself to ABC 7 Eyewitness News as 32-year employee Kathy Anderson, that she made a sudden stop as she made a left turn Ramtown-Greenville Road from Moses Milch Drive after spotting a car as she went into the turn. She said her passengers were between 5 and 8 years old.

Anderson said the driver got out of his car and was shouting at her, and punched a window that shattered. She described the driver and his passengers in the car as "young."

Another bus was sent to bring the shaken-up children on board home.

Howell Police said they are reviewing video footage to ID the driver of the car but he is not accused of any crime. HPD asked anyone with information about the incident to call 732-938-4575, ext. 2879.

