Road into a river — Middletown, NJ water main break floods street

💧 A 12" water main break sent geysers of water onto Hubbard Avenue

💧 A cause of the break is under investigation

💧 Approximately 30 homes are without water service

MIDDLETOWN — Repairs continue on a water main and gas main break that looked scary but has only impacted several dozen residents.

Water gushed onto Hubbard Avenue in Middletown Wednesday afternoon from a break in a 12-inch water main near the River Plaza Elementary School that turned the road into a river.

New Jersey American Water spokeswoman Chelsea Kulp told New Jersey 101.5 that approximately 30 homes were affected and have been provided bottled water. Two smaller valve breaks that developed in the Shadow Lake community during the overnight hours of Thursday were repaired, Kulp said.

No gas main issues

New Jersey Natural Gas temporarily shut down gas service checking for any potential effect on a gas line near the water line but did not find any issues, Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said.

Repairs should be complete by the end of the day Thursday, Kulp said.

Perry said that once the water main break is repaired the roadways will need to be milled and repaved.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

