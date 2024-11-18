Risk of crashing higher for NJ drivers with these car models

⚫Two safety recalls issued

⚫Thousands of vehicles involved for each recall

⚫Recalls are too dangerous to not get fixed

Two safety recalls have been issued affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles on the road.

General Motors is recalling almost 462,000 vehicles for a dangerous malfunction that could increase the risk of a crash.

According to the notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the transmission control valve could malfunction because of excessive wear and lead to the rear wheels locking up.

If that happens, which the NHTSA notice said is rare, motorists could face an increased risk of a crash.

The notice said harsh shifting is one of the signs drivers should look out for.

General Motors logo AP Photo/Paul Sancya loading...

The makes and models recalled include those with diesel engines from 2020 to 2022:

Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500HD, 3500HD (2020, 2021, and 2022 models)

GMC Sierra 1500, 2500HD, and 3500HD (2020, 2021, and 2022 models)

Cadillac Escalade (2021 model) and Cadillac Escalade ESV (2021 model)

Chevrolet Tahoe (2021 model)

GMC Yukon and Yukon XL (2021 model)

Chevrolet Suburban (2021 model)

Owners can expect notifications to be sent by Dec. 9. If your vehicle is part of the recall, dealers will install new software for free.

But wait, there’s more

General Motors also has an active safety recall affecting nearly 78,000 vehicles — this time for the transmission control module.

“Incorrect software in the transmission control module may result in harsh shifting, reduced power, unintended deceleration, rear wheel lockup or cause the vehicle to move in an unintended direction,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s notice said. Crashes are more likely to happen, if not addressed.

Certain 2022-2023 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles are included in the recall. For those affected, a dealer will update the software calibration for free.

New York International Auto Show AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey loading...

Letters to affected owners of this recall are expected to be mailed by Dec. 23.

General Motors customer service can be reached at 1-888-988-7267.

Keep in mind

Manufacturers should be notified about any resistance from dealers to do the repair for free. For recalled vehicles 15 years old or less, it's federal law to have the free service, according to Consumer Reports' reporting.

