Right now is the best time to visit New Jersey’s wineries

The weather has cooled off, the grapes are being harvested for the next pressing and New Jersey's wineries have tons of events for you to enjoy.

You don't even have to be a wine enthusiast to enjoy all of the cool activities and events at our state's vineyards. If you've never been or haven't been in a while, you might be pleasantly surprised.

This coming weekend, Laurita Winery in New Egypt is having their Oktoberfest 1 Food Truck Festival Oct. 2 & Oct. 3.

It kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. with fireworks at night, then Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be over a dozen food trucks and of course plenty of great wine from Laurita. Admission online is $12 per person and $14 at the door.

Valenzano Winery in Shamong is having their 6th annual Witchy Weekends starting this weekend with costumes, food and fall fun.

Four Sisters Winery in Belvidere is hosting Harvest Weekends throughout the month of October with live music and more.

Just about every one of New Jersey's wineries is having something every weekend this fall so don't miss it.

Musicians are thrilled to be back at it and there's plenty of live music through the fall at the wineries.

New Jersey wines used to be known as only sweet wines of lesser quality, but they've all stepped up their game with some really good quality wines. Some are made from locally grown and native grapes, and some are produced from grapes brought in from other areas.

Local winemakers have really put the time and effort, not only into winemaking but also making their wineries a great place to hang out and have a great time in any season. However, fall is the best. Check them out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.