Rick Springfield’s ‘I Want My 80s Tour’ rolls into Atlantic City this summer

🎤 Iconic 80s star Rick Springfield performs in Atlantic City this summer

🎤 Tommy Tutone and Paul join the "I Want My 80s Tour"

🎤 Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5

ATLANTIC CITY — Does he still want Jessie’s girl after all these years? Guess, we will soon find out.

Rick Springfield and special guests The Hooters with Paul Young and Tommy Tutone are coming to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

In what is being billed as “I Want My 80s Tour,” tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Hard Rock websites or call 800-745-3000.

Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer over the past four decades. He is a Grammy-Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician, who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.”

Springfield's most notable acting gig was for his role as Dr. Noah Drake on the ABC soap opera, "General Hospital," from 1981 to 1983. He then reprised his role twice, once in 2005 for three years, and again in 2012 until 2013.

Philadelphia’s The Hooters sold more than 2 million copies of its 1985 debut album, "Nervous Night" which included hits like "And We Danced," and "Day by Day."

Singer Paul Young is best known for his single, "Every Time You Go Away."

Tommy Tutone (AP) Tommy Tutone (AP) loading...

Then, there's Tommy Tutone. He's responsible for that phone number that will forever be stuck in your head, "867-5309/Jenny."

In 2019, Springfield released his 17th studio album, “Orchestrating My Life,” a revisitation of a lifetime of hits from the Australian-born rocker. It also includes a new song called, “Irreplaceable,” a song dedicated to his mother, who passed away in 2017.

