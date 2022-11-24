Richest, creamiest mac and cheese can be found in Point Pleasant, NJ

Apparently, the best mac and cheese in New Jersey can be found right here by the Jersey Shore.

I'm not surprised, but I'm also a little surprised, I'll explain.

The food scene around the Jersey Shore is truly second to none, ever since moving here last spring I've had some of the best food of my life.

My taste buds and my waistline will attest to this!

So whenever something is ranked the best in the state and it's from the Jersey Shore I'm never super surprised.

That being said, mac and cheese is never really something I thought was ranked as better here, or better there.

It sounds silly, but my experience with mac and cheese is pretty much just the blue box on the stovetop, or the Velveeta mac and cheese my wife likes to make.

They're both good but in the grand scheme of things virtually the same.

Fortunately, I'm not the end all be all when it comes to ranking food!

The experts at Only In Your State are always hard at work looking for things that make the Garden State the unique place that it is, and that of course includes our mac and cheese.

They've narrowed down who in New Jersey has the best mac and cheese around, and they had a lot to choose from.

Just in Ocean County, you have Macc's Mac and Cheese in Seaside Heights, Shut Up and Eat in Toms River, and Woodchucks BBQ in Point Pleasant!

So, What Restaurant At The Jersey Shore Makes New Jersey's Best Mac And Cheese?

I've wanted to try this place for years, but for one reason or another just haven't got there, that may have to change in the near future though.

Just the other night I drove by this place and said to my wife we need to check that place out sooner than later!

According to Only In Your State, the best mac and cheese in New Jersey can be found at The Ark in Point Pleasant.

Their mac and cheese is rich, creamy, and has the perfect touch of salt.

Where do you go for good mac and cheese in Ocean County?

