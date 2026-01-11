🕯️ Richard J. Codey, the state’s longest-serving lawmaker, has died at 79 after a brief illness

🏛️ Codey became governor unexpectedly in 2004 after the McGreevey scandal rocked Trenton

❤️ Known statewide for mental health advocacy, Codey spent 50 years in public office

Richard J. Codey, a familiar name in Trenton for more than half a century and who became governor after the shocking resignation of a scandal-plagued governor who came out of the closet, has died after a brief illness. The Democrat from Essex County was 79.

A former funeral director, teacher, and insurance broker, Codey was known for his plainspoken style, sharp humor and deep knowledge of state government.

Former Governors James McGreevey and Richard Codey applaud during the inauguration of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for his second term on January 21, 2014 at the War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

New Jersey’s “accidental governor”

Codey was never elected governor. In 2004, then-Gov. James McGreevey resigned abruptly at a news conference in which he announced that he was "a gay American," triggering a succession rule that elevated Codey to acting governor.

For 14 months, Codey held the state’s top job while also remaining Senate president. Since then, New Jersey created the elected office of lieutenant governor to serve in the absence of a governor.

Codey had high approval ratings but did not run for higher office.

A 50-year run through Trenton

Born and raised in Orange, Codey entered politics in the late 1960s. He served in the Assembly and state Senate for 50 years, the longest tenure in state history.

Among his most significant contributions was his work on mental health reform. Codey famously went undercover in a state psychiatric hospital, exposing abuse and neglect that led to sweeping changes. As governor, he pushed for expanded services and statewide reforms.

He retired from the Senate in 2023 after one of the most consequential careers in Garden State history.

Praise and remembrance

"Gov. Codey was a dedicated, selfless public servant that committed his life to the people of New Jersey," U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said Sunday. "He lived with compassion and strength, striving every day to improve the lives of New Jerseyans. My heart is with his family today, may we all carry forward his memory."