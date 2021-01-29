Reward offered in animal cruelty case

Our friends at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in a case of alleged animal cruelty. On the evening of Jan. 23, a St. Hubert's Animal Control Officer responded to a call about a small dog who was abandoned in the freezing cold outside an apartment complex in Irvington, NJ.

The dog, who rescuers named Lux, had been tied with a rope to a pole on the corner of North Maple Avenue and Eastern Parkway. Lux was extremely matted and in intense pain. The matting not only blocked circulation to one of his paws, it pinched and pulled at his skin with every little movement.

Lux was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital, where the medical team gently cut away the mats and treated him for his wounds. Unfortunately, Lux's paw was so severely damaged, his entire leg had to be amputated.

St. Hubert's is looking for anyone who may have noticed anything unusual near the area of North Maple Avenue and Eastern Parkway in Irvington on Jan. 23, as well as anyone who recognizes the dog or has information about those responsible for his condition. If you have information, please call 908-526-3330.

"We need help from our community to help find those responsible for this act of animal cruelty," said Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services in a press release. "We're hopeful this reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible."

St. Hubert's is using its emergency fund designated to cover the expense of medical care and rehabilitation of animals like Lux. They are asking for donations to pay for Lux's medical care and to help other animals with critical medical needs.

