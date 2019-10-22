We've all heard about being audited by the IRS, one of the reasons it pays to have a professional do your taxes!

In New Jersey, I think it's time we reverse the audit and have a complete analysis of NJ taxes. Remember when the rain tax was put into place? Forget about the big ones, state income tax, business tax, etc, life in New Jersey is sometimes compared to 'death by a thousand cuts'.

I just heard about the pumpkin tax. That's right, unless of course you're eating the pumpkin. Got me thinking, what other 'small' taxes has your government imposed on us over the past 17 years of a Democratic majority in Trenton?

Wanna fix this state? Let's have a comprehensive list of all the taxes and then cut most of them. It's time to audit the auditors and start to take this state back for working and middle class families.

What tax would you cut? Join me at 10am on Facebook LIVE for a conversation about fixing our great state - Facebook.com/NJ1015

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: