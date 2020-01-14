Restaurant employing special needs adults opening in Middletown

People with special needs who have aged out of the system can often find it hard to get gainful employment. A restaurant in Middletown wants to help change that.

It’s called the No Limits Café, and will provide real world training and employment for special needs adults. According to the Two River Times, the restaurant, which is slate to open in February, was modeled on a similar restaurant in Texas.

A brand new kitchen was installed with training stations for things like dish washing and food prep with accommodations like lower counters for people in wheel chairs. While all the positions are currently filled, the owners, Stephanie and Mark Cartier told the Two Rivers Times that as trainees find jobs outside the café, more applications will be accepted; they recommend checking their website periodically.

There are programs for special needs adults to become employed like the Arc of New Jersey, the Eden Institute (specifically for people with autism who are transitioning to adulthood), and the state of New Jersey.

More from New Jersey 101.5