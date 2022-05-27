‘Rest in peace, daddy’ — Body of missing NJ boater Richard O’Day’s found

RUMSON — The body of a missing boater was found Monday three weeks after he went missing.

The 54-year-old investment banker took his boat out for its first trip of the year the morning of May 1 and never returned. Richard O'Day's boat was found the next day anchored in the water about a thousand feet from land in the area of Horseshoe Cove.

Extensive searches for O'Day

O'Day's cell phone and wallet were found on board, according to his family. Four fishing poles on board didn't look like they had been used. The U.S. Coast Guard conducted a two-day search which State Police and Rumson police continued for several more days. O'Day's family also did their own searches in the area of Horseshoe Cove.

State police confirmed what his daughter Taylor O'Day posted on her Instagram account: Her father's body was recovered from Sandy Hook Bay on Monday. Neither Taylor O'Day nor State Police did not disclose the circumstances of the discovery of Richard's body.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

"And for anyone struggling with mental health just know your family and friends love you and there is always someone to listen to you. Rest in peace daddy," Taylor O'Day wrote.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735

