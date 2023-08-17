Resident found beaten inside Cresskill home, cops say
🚨 Police were called to a home on Stonegate Trail in Cresskill Wednesday evening
🚨 A baseball bat was reportedly used to beat a woman
🚨 Police talked to a young male family member according to another report
CRESSKILL – A person found dead in a Bergen County townhouse may have been beaten with a baseball bat.
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said police went to a home on Stonegate Trail in Cresskill after receiving a 911 call about an incident being investigated as a homicide that happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim died from blunt force trauma, according to Musella.
The identity of the deceased was not disclosed pending notification of family. Musella did not disclose a possible motive for the assault.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported the victim was a woman, and authorities questioned a man who may have assaulted her with a baseball bat. Neighbors told the Daily Voice police talked to a younger member of her family who was taken into custody.
