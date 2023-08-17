Resident found beaten inside Cresskill home, cops say

🚨 Police were called to a home on Stonegate Trail in Cresskill Wednesday evening

🚨 A baseball bat was reportedly used to beat a woman

🚨 Police talked to a young male family member according to another report

CRESSKILL – A person found dead in a Bergen County townhouse may have been beaten with a baseball bat.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said police went to a home on Stonegate Trail in Cresskill after receiving a 911 call about an incident being investigated as a homicide that happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim died from blunt force trauma, according to Musella.

The identity of the deceased was not disclosed pending notification of family. Musella did not disclose a possible motive for the assault.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported the victim was a woman, and authorities questioned a man who may have assaulted her with a baseball bat. Neighbors told the Daily Voice police talked to a younger member of her family who was taken into custody.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending.