Repurposing leftover Chinese food

I love Chinese takeout.

Back to the food. We had leftover white rice and a little bit of beef and broccoli and shredded pork.

I start the leftover extravaganza with a simple base of carrots, onions and celery in a pan with some vegetable oil.

Once you can start to see through the onions, add the cooked leftover white rice.

After the rice is mixed in with the veggie base, add a generous amount of soy sauce and season with salt, pepper, cayenne, rosemary, thyme and parsley.

Then crack two eggs over the rice and mix in until they are cooked.

I like to add some hot sauce at this point!

For last night's dish, I defrosted some frozen cooked shrimp and added that to the hot rice followed by some fresh cut basil, parsley and about a cup of frozen peas.

Let the entire mix sit on the heat until you've got the desired amount of crisp on the rice.

Cut some fresh chives/scallions and serve from the pan.

