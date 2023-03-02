Republicans blast Murphy’s ‘historic’ school budget for cutting aid to their districts

⚫ Gov. Murphy this week released his 2024 spending plan that includes $20.5B in education spending

⚫ You can see how much each district would gain or lose in the list below

⚫ Republicans say the plan shortchanges schools in their legislative districts

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed 2024 budget would add a billion dollars in new spending on education, including an additional $834 million in aid to school districts.

But just like in previous years, some districts would make out far better while others would see their aid slashed by significant amounts.

The disparity, which is based on funding formulas that take enrollment and socioeconomic factors into account, was criticized by Republicans who said it shortchanges their suburban and rural districts.

"It's extremely concerning that more than half the school districts we represent are losing state aid this year under Governor Murphy's budget proposal, even as overall spending on education is set to increase by nearly $1 billion," Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho, R-Sussex, said Thursday.

"It is almost like the bean counters in Trenton are throwing darts at a map of New Jersey to figure out which districts get more versus who gets cut," Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-Sussex, said. "We need a better way to distribute this money, dare I say, in a more equitable way."

Scroll down to find your school district

20 biggest winners in 2024 proposed K-12 aid

Woodland Park — Passaic County

Proposed K-12 aid: $2,747,157 — Difference: 68%

South Plainfield Boro — Middlesex County

Proposed K-12 aid: $16,357,405 — Difference: 65%

Ridgefield Boro — Bergen County

Proposed K-12 aid: $4,923,411 — Difference: 55%

Edison Twp — Middlesex County

Proposed K-12 aid: $73,507,998 — Difference: 54%

Cliffside Park Boro — Bergen County

Proposed K-12 aid: $8,621,511 — Difference: 44%

Passaic Valley Regional — Passaic County

Proposed K-12 aid: $2,153,850 — Difference: 40%

Warren Twp — Somerset County

Proposed K-12 aid: $3,022,886 — Difference: 39%

Franklin Twp — Somerset County

Proposed K-12 aid: $21,506,144 — Difference: 38%

Milltown Boro — Middlesex County

Proposed K-12 aid: $5,553,394 — Difference: 37%

Bogota Boro — Bergen County

Proposed K-12 aid: $13,764,050 — Difference: 37%

Highland Park Boro — Middlesex County

Proposed K-12 aid: $6,416,165 — Difference: 34%

Clifton City — Passaic County

Proposed K-12 aid: $90,456,020 — Difference: 34%

Boonton Town — Morris County

Proposed K-12 aid: $3,888,199 — Difference: 33%

Morris Hills Regional — Morris County

Proposed K-12 aid: $12,103,090 — Difference: 33%

Sandyston-Walpack Twp — Sussex County

Proposed K-12 aid: $440,917 — Difference: 32%

North Arlington Boro — Bergen County

Proposed K-12 aid: $8,856,284 — Difference: 32%

Hackettstown — Warren County

Proposed K-12 aid: $16,126,229 — Difference: 31%

South River Boro — Middlesex County

Proposed K-12 aid: $28,828,110 — Difference: 30%

Washington Boro — Warren County

Proposed K-12 aid: $4,477,311 — Difference: 30%

Maple Shade Twp — Burlington County

Proposed K-12 aid: $24,188,902 — Difference: 30%

'Historic investment' in education

Murphy and Democrats called the proposed $20.5 billion in education spending an "historic investment."

It includes $20 million in Stabilization Aid for districts that would lose funding under the state formula.

It adds $110 million in pre-K funding for a total of $1.1 billion, which would expand pre-K programs in districts without full-day pre-K.

The spending plan also adds $10 million for free tutoring programs to address COVID learning loss as well as a million dollars to expand Advance Placement and International Baccalaureate offerings to help students in low-income districts.

To address the teacher shortage, the proposal adds $10 million in stipends for student-teachers, $5 million to waive certification fees, $2 million for a Culture and Climate Innovation Grant for educator quality of life, a million dollars to promote the profession to the public, a million dollars to train paraprofessionals and $800,000 for a teacher apprenticeship program.

Additionally, the budget would include $80 million for capital maintenance in public and charter schools, $250 million for construction projects, and $420 million in special education aid.

Sean Spiller, president of the NJEA teachers union, said "students are better off today and New Jersey will be stronger for years to come because of the investments Gov. Murphy and the Legislature have made in the last five budgets and the increased investment contained in this budget.”

Some districts losing more than half of their aid

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cumberland, called the funding proposal "devastating for schools, students, and property taxpayers in the 1st Legislative District," where Wildwood is expected to lose more than $2 million.

“Wildwood is not a wealthy town, but Gov. Murphy is slashing their school aid by more than 50%,” Testa said. “What does the governor think is going to happen to their schools and students who are struggling to recover from shutdowns? What does he think this will do to property taxpayers? These are real people, not just numbers on a spreadsheet.

In a written statement, Testa's office said Testa said "the cuts are unjustified when Governor Murphy’s budget proposal includes $12 million for a French arts center, $10 million to build the State Hall of Fame in a mall, and $120 million to give illegal aliens checks of up to $4,000 each."

20 biggest losers in 2024 proposed K-12 aid

Cape May Point — Cape May County

Proposed K-12 aid: $2,027 — Difference: -67%

Wildwood City — Cape May County

Proposed K-12 aid: $1,912,821 — Difference: -53%

Riverton — Burlington County

Proposed K-12 aid: $548,200 — Difference: -42%

Ocean Gate Boro — Ocean County

Proposed K-12 aid: $382,276 — Difference: -38%

Seaside Heights Boro — Ocean County

Proposed K-12 aid: $441,817 — Difference: -33%

Toms River Regional — Ocean County

Proposed K-12 aid: $30,978,802 — Difference: -32%

High Bridge Boro — Hunterdon County

Proposed K-12 aid: $750,671 — Difference: -32%

Knowlton Twp — Warren County

Proposed K-12 aid: $337,872 — Difference: -32%

Milford Boro — Hunterdon County

Proposed K-12 aid: $193,255 — Difference: -32%

North Warren Regional — Warren County

Proposed K-12 aid: $1,240,718 — Difference: -32%

Stafford Twp — Ocean County

Proposed K-12 aid: $5,300,798 — Difference: -31%

Colts Neck Twp — Monmouth County

Proposed K-12 aid: $1,835,151 — Difference: -30%

Washington Twp — Warren County

Proposed K-12 aid: $803,768 — Difference: -30%

Asbury Park City — Monmouth County

Proposed K-12 aid: $20,702,767 — Difference: -29%

Hopatcong — Sussex County

Proposed K-12 aid: $2,716,165 — Difference: -28%

Jersey City — Hudson County

Proposed K-12 aid: $133,637,556 — Difference: -28%

Washington Twp — Burlington County

Proposed K-12 aid: $147,522 — Difference: -28%

Lacey Twp — Ocean County

Proposed K-12 aid: $10,470,890 — Difference: -27%

Lakeland Regional — Passaic County

Proposed K-12 aid: $1,746,442 — Difference: -27%

Ocean Twp — Ocean County

Proposed K-12 aid: $1,748,949 — Difference: -27%