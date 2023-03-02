Republicans blast Murphy’s ‘historic’ school budget for cutting aid to their districts
⚫ Gov. Murphy this week released his 2024 spending plan that includes $20.5B in education spending
⚫ You can see how much each district would gain or lose in the list below
⚫ Republicans say the plan shortchanges schools in their legislative districts
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed 2024 budget would add a billion dollars in new spending on education, including an additional $834 million in aid to school districts.
But just like in previous years, some districts would make out far better while others would see their aid slashed by significant amounts.
The disparity, which is based on funding formulas that take enrollment and socioeconomic factors into account, was criticized by Republicans who said it shortchanges their suburban and rural districts.
"It's extremely concerning that more than half the school districts we represent are losing state aid this year under Governor Murphy's budget proposal, even as overall spending on education is set to increase by nearly $1 billion," Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho, R-Sussex, said Thursday.
"It is almost like the bean counters in Trenton are throwing darts at a map of New Jersey to figure out which districts get more versus who gets cut," Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-Sussex, said. "We need a better way to distribute this money, dare I say, in a more equitable way."
Scroll down to find your school district
20 biggest winners in 2024 proposed K-12 aid
Woodland Park — Passaic County
Proposed K-12 aid: $2,747,157 — Difference: 68%
South Plainfield Boro — Middlesex County
Proposed K-12 aid: $16,357,405 — Difference: 65%
Ridgefield Boro — Bergen County
Proposed K-12 aid: $4,923,411 — Difference: 55%
Edison Twp — Middlesex County
Proposed K-12 aid: $73,507,998 — Difference: 54%
Cliffside Park Boro — Bergen County
Proposed K-12 aid: $8,621,511 — Difference: 44%
Passaic Valley Regional — Passaic County
Proposed K-12 aid: $2,153,850 — Difference: 40%
Warren Twp — Somerset County
Proposed K-12 aid: $3,022,886 — Difference: 39%
Franklin Twp — Somerset County
Proposed K-12 aid: $21,506,144 — Difference: 38%
Milltown Boro — Middlesex County
Proposed K-12 aid: $5,553,394 — Difference: 37%
Bogota Boro — Bergen County
Proposed K-12 aid: $13,764,050 — Difference: 37%
Highland Park Boro — Middlesex County
Proposed K-12 aid: $6,416,165 — Difference: 34%
Clifton City — Passaic County
Proposed K-12 aid: $90,456,020 — Difference: 34%
Boonton Town — Morris County
Proposed K-12 aid: $3,888,199 — Difference: 33%
Morris Hills Regional — Morris County
Proposed K-12 aid: $12,103,090 — Difference: 33%
Sandyston-Walpack Twp — Sussex County
Proposed K-12 aid: $440,917 — Difference: 32%
North Arlington Boro — Bergen County
Proposed K-12 aid: $8,856,284 — Difference: 32%
Hackettstown — Warren County
Proposed K-12 aid: $16,126,229 — Difference: 31%
South River Boro — Middlesex County
Proposed K-12 aid: $28,828,110 — Difference: 30%
Washington Boro — Warren County
Proposed K-12 aid: $4,477,311 — Difference: 30%
Maple Shade Twp — Burlington County
Proposed K-12 aid: $24,188,902 — Difference: 30%
'Historic investment' in education
Murphy and Democrats called the proposed $20.5 billion in education spending an "historic investment."
It includes $20 million in Stabilization Aid for districts that would lose funding under the state formula.
It adds $110 million in pre-K funding for a total of $1.1 billion, which would expand pre-K programs in districts without full-day pre-K.
The spending plan also adds $10 million for free tutoring programs to address COVID learning loss as well as a million dollars to expand Advance Placement and International Baccalaureate offerings to help students in low-income districts.
To address the teacher shortage, the proposal adds $10 million in stipends for student-teachers, $5 million to waive certification fees, $2 million for a Culture and Climate Innovation Grant for educator quality of life, a million dollars to promote the profession to the public, a million dollars to train paraprofessionals and $800,000 for a teacher apprenticeship program.
Additionally, the budget would include $80 million for capital maintenance in public and charter schools, $250 million for construction projects, and $420 million in special education aid.
Sean Spiller, president of the NJEA teachers union, said "students are better off today and New Jersey will be stronger for years to come because of the investments Gov. Murphy and the Legislature have made in the last five budgets and the increased investment contained in this budget.”
Some districts losing more than half of their aid
State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cumberland, called the funding proposal "devastating for schools, students, and property taxpayers in the 1st Legislative District," where Wildwood is expected to lose more than $2 million.
“Wildwood is not a wealthy town, but Gov. Murphy is slashing their school aid by more than 50%,” Testa said. “What does the governor think is going to happen to their schools and students who are struggling to recover from shutdowns? What does he think this will do to property taxpayers? These are real people, not just numbers on a spreadsheet.
In a written statement, Testa's office said Testa said "the cuts are unjustified when Governor Murphy’s budget proposal includes $12 million for a French arts center, $10 million to build the State Hall of Fame in a mall, and $120 million to give illegal aliens checks of up to $4,000 each."
20 biggest losers in 2024 proposed K-12 aid
Cape May Point — Cape May County
Proposed K-12 aid: $2,027 — Difference: -67%
Wildwood City — Cape May County
Proposed K-12 aid: $1,912,821 — Difference: -53%
Riverton — Burlington County
Proposed K-12 aid: $548,200 — Difference: -42%
Ocean Gate Boro — Ocean County
Proposed K-12 aid: $382,276 — Difference: -38%
Seaside Heights Boro — Ocean County
Proposed K-12 aid: $441,817 — Difference: -33%
Toms River Regional — Ocean County
Proposed K-12 aid: $30,978,802 — Difference: -32%
High Bridge Boro — Hunterdon County
Proposed K-12 aid: $750,671 — Difference: -32%
Knowlton Twp — Warren County
Proposed K-12 aid: $337,872 — Difference: -32%
Milford Boro — Hunterdon County
Proposed K-12 aid: $193,255 — Difference: -32%
North Warren Regional — Warren County
Proposed K-12 aid: $1,240,718 — Difference: -32%
Stafford Twp — Ocean County
Proposed K-12 aid: $5,300,798 — Difference: -31%
Colts Neck Twp — Monmouth County
Proposed K-12 aid: $1,835,151 — Difference: -30%
Washington Twp — Warren County
Proposed K-12 aid: $803,768 — Difference: -30%
Asbury Park City — Monmouth County
Proposed K-12 aid: $20,702,767 — Difference: -29%
Hopatcong — Sussex County
Proposed K-12 aid: $2,716,165 — Difference: -28%
Jersey City — Hudson County
Proposed K-12 aid: $133,637,556 — Difference: -28%
Washington Twp — Burlington County
Proposed K-12 aid: $147,522 — Difference: -28%
Lacey Twp — Ocean County
Proposed K-12 aid: $10,470,890 — Difference: -27%
Lakeland Regional — Passaic County
Proposed K-12 aid: $1,746,442 — Difference: -27%
Ocean Twp — Ocean County
Proposed K-12 aid: $1,748,949 — Difference: -27%