🔴 An Amtrak engineer reported seeing kids playing on the Northeast Corridor tracks

🔴 The report prompted fears they were hit

🔴 Service was suspended causing massive crowds at New York Penn Station

A report by an Amtrak engineer of two children playing on railroad tracks led to service being suspended on the Northeast Corridor during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

After the initial report, the engineer did not see the children on a second look. This led to a concern the children may have been hit by a train, according to an Amtrak spokesman.

Secaucus police began a ground search in the area of Secaucus Road on the Secaucus/North Bergen border, which forced a suspension of Amtrak and NJ Transit service through New York Penn Station around 5 p.m.

Crowds along the Northeast Corridor

Commuters suddenly found themselves stuck on crowded platforms. Cross-honoring was in effect with NJ Transit buses and PATH.

NJ Transit initially said in a tweet said there had been an "Amtrak pedestrian strike," which was amended to "police activity."

Service resumed around 6 p.m. after no one was found having been struck by a train in that area. Drones were also used in the search by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

