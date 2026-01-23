Uncle Floyd was a New Jersey treasure. He loved New Jersey, proud of his Paterson roots and gripped us all in a fun loving, brilliant comic vortex.

He was one of the first comics to host his own TV show which ran on Channel 68 here in New Jersey and his show went on WPIX channel 11. Other than laughing, you never knew what to expect from an Uncle Floyd show.

I had the honor of working with him in several comedy shows and I had him as a guest on my TV show some 11 years ago. He was a riot, tough to follow that comic genius.

I admired and respected his hard work, his timing and his genuine personality. For me before any live show I get a little ramped up, a tad nervous and at a comedy show that I was hosting, Uncle Floyd was as cool as could be, started asking me questions and we developed a dialogue. He made me feel so relaxed and on my game. He had that effect on people. Uncle Floyd will be missed.