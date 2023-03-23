Remember the March ‘snowstorm of the century’ here in NJ?

Earlier this month when we were all experiencing the snow that we thought would never come this year in New Jersey, some people had actually forgotten that it CAN snow in March!

Especially with the mild winter we have had here in the state, even that mini snowstorm had people shocked and a little unprepared.

And then, of course, the people who love snow, were thrilled to finally see the white stuff falling. But for me, I like March to come in like a lamb and then go out like a lamb.

I don’t mind a good snowstorm in the middle of February, but I get bummed out when I look outside and see snow in March because I think “oh no! I thought spring was just around the corner, but this feels like it’s so far away!”

But of course, I shouldn’t feel that way, because eventually, spring comes, like it did during the insane March storm we had in 1993.

While it didn’t rival the most famous blizzard of them all, the great blizzard of 1888, this storm was huge, happening over a three-day period in mid-March.

And I remember it like yesterday. In fact, I also remember they were calling it the “storm of the century,” since it was the highest-impact snowstorm to affect the northeast. According to nj.com sections of the state had 20 to 30 inches of snow!

It happened between March 12-14, 1993, according to the article, the storm came out of the South and dumped 10 to 12 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain on us here in New Jersey and pummeled us with very strong winds.

Also, the piece notes, that was the first storm ever called a “Superstorm.” Young people reading might think that that phrase was created just for Hurricane Sandy.

Recalling this storm makes me remember that a couple of flakes in March ain’t that big of a deal compared to what we went through back then.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

