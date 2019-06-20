Registered sex offender follows 15-year-old girl, cops say

LAKEWOOD — A registered sex offender followed a 15-year-old girl along a street in his pickup truck, making "harassing comments" as she ran away, according to Lakewood police.

Lakewood Police said Ronald Jakubowski, 50, of Toms River followed the girl as she walked alone on 6th Street near Madison Avenue on Tuesday and "made some harassing comments with the purpose to cause alarm and for self-gratification," according to spokesman Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

Police stopped Jakubowski in the parking lot of a CVS store on River Avenue and took him into custody.

Jakubowski was arrested and charged with a fourth-degree harassment violation. He was later released pending a future court date.

According to the State Police sex offender list, Jakubowski is a Tier 2 "repetitive compulsive" offender. He previously exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in Middlesex County in 2014 and two girls ages 10 and 11 in 2007, also in Middlesex, according to the list.

On Wednesday, State Police were also looking for Marvin Sander, 37, of Shrewsbury, after he failed to register as a sex offender. Sander, who is also known as "Marven" and "Maurice," is known to spend time in Ocean County, especially Toms River and Manchester Township, according to police.

