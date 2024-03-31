Refreshing! Have you tried New Jersey’s favorite mocktail?

As much as I enjoy a good cocktail, I firmly believe mocktails have their place in this world.

For the uninitiated: mocktails don’t contain any alcohol but are still served in a traditional cocktail glass.

I remember as a kid making mocktails at sleepovers so my friend and I felt cool like the adults. In reality we were just drinking orange juice and grenadine in a fancy glass, but MAN did we feel like we were at a party thrown by Jay Gatsby.

As it turns out, mocktails are as popular as ever, a study was recently put out by Zinna Health to figure out which were the most popular in each state.

After surveying 3,000 respondents, they were able to narrow down which beverage is the Garden State’s favorite, but first a look at what our neighboring states enjoy.

Our buddies in Delaware enjoy a Blue Hen Cooler:

Blue curaçao syrup mixed with coconut water and pineapple juice; topped with soda water and garnished with a pineapple wedge.

Pennsylvania, however likes a Pittsburgh Steel Sparkler.

Blackberry puree, lemon juice, and sparkling water; garnished with blackberries and a lemon twist, celebrating the city's industrial heritage.

And New York winds down with a Statue of Liberty Sparkler.

Green apple syrup mixed with lemon-lime soda and a splash of blue curaçao syrup for a colorful and fizzy drink; garnished with an apple slice and a twist of lemon, a tribute to New York's welcoming spirit.

As for us in New Jersey? Our mocktail of choice is a Jersey Shore Sunrise.

Orange juice blended with cranberry juice and a splash of grenadine for a layered effect; topped with soda water and garnished with an orange slice, a refreshing nod to New Jersey's famous beaches.

Whether you're relaxing at the actual Jersey Shore or stuck in traffic on the Parkway, it always seems like a nice time for a Jersey Shore Sunrise!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

