The largest seafood restaurant chain in the world, which filed for bankruptcy last month, wants to close several dozen more restaurants, including three in New Jersey.

Florida-based Red Lobster claimed it had more than $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million in cash on hand, according to court filings obtained by CNN. It plans to sell its businesses to lenders, and in turn, will receive financing to stay afloat.

About 50 of the chain’s restaurants have already closed across the country just weeks prior to its bankruptcy.

The new list of locations in danger of closing was revealed in court filings last week. If leases cannot be renegotiated, the locations will be shuttered.

Red Lobster plans to close three New Jersey locations:

⚫ 3003 Route 130 South, Delran

⚫ 4411 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

⚫ 211 Route 17 S, Paramus

Locations in Bridgewater, East Brunswick, Ledgewood and Lawrenceville have already closed.

The iconic Times Square location in New York is also on the chopping block this time around, as well as three spots in Pennsylvania, one in Delaware, and one in Connecticut.

