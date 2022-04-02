Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith have reunited with off-again, on-again guitarist John Frusciante for a new album produced by Rick Rubin called “Unlimited Love”. They will also kick off their first US Stadium Tour as a headliner this summer, making a stop in New Jersey. They have played massive venues before but never on a tour as the headliner.

The last time this lineup was together was in the mid-00's. Releasing Californication in 1999, followed by By The Way in 2002, and their double-album Stadium Arcadium in 2006.

NME describes their new album "Unlimited Love" in relation to the bands previous albums:

"Crammed full of melancholic riffmaking, anthemic choruses and softly-sung melodies, ‘Unlimited Love’ has a lot in common with other Frusciante-era classics like 1999’s ‘Californication’ and 2002’s ‘By The Way’. Yet some of its tracks – grungy tub-thumper ‘These Are The Ways’, acoustic ballad ‘Tangelo’ – are like nothing we’ve heard from the Chilis. This is the sound of a band perfectly in tune with its history, yet uninterested in repeating it."

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be playing MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Wednesday, August 17th with The Strokes and Thundercat as opening acts.

They played a show on April 1st for the release of the album and they released the setlist on Instagram. We are all hoping that we can expect similar setlists during this summers tour.

