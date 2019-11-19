Red fox killed near NJ train station after attacking 5 people

GLEN RIDGE — Police shot and killed a fox that attacked five people and attempted to attack an officer on Friday.

After a report of a red fox biting a person in the Woodland Avenue area of Glen Ridge around 9:15 a.m. police officers and members of Bloomfield Animal Control started tracking the fox and became aware of two additional bite incidents.

The fox was located on NJ Transit tracks near Toney's Brook and the Bloomfield train station, where it was euthanized after it attempted to attack one of the officers.

A total of five attacks were reported with three individuals treated for bite injuries, police said.

The fox was taken by Bloomfield Animal Control for rabies testing by the state Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Aggressive animals have been reported all over New Jersey recently, including two coyote attacks on the Livingston campus at Rutgers New Brunswick in the past week.

A woman on Saturday used cat food, a shovel and an ax to defend herself from a rabid gray fox that bit her twice in the leg at her home in Blairstown.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5