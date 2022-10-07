Red Bank, NJ pub crawl and chili cook-off to help the homeless

October is here, fall has arrived and it’s officially one of my favorite times of the year. It's chili season. Time to have fun and experiment and sharpen up our recipes for the “best chili” you have ever tasted.

I love competitions that showcase one of my favorite food groups, chili. Red Bank will be holding its annual Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 12. Local restaurants and firehouses will compete for Red Bank’s best chili.

The Red Bank festivities are all a part of a fundraiser to raise money for HABcore and homeless veterans. The day will start with a pub crawl from noon to 4 p.m. with a schedule of more than nine fun Red Bank bars and restaurants participating.

There will be live music, beverages and then at 4 at the Red Bank Elks, the competition heats up for the big chili cook-off where many Red Bank restaurants and local firehouses will compete in the big chili cook-off.

There will be a party, awards, and of course, some outstanding chili.

Proceeds from the event will go to HABcore, a charitable organization that provides housing and individual support to homeless families with children and veterans and individuals with special needs.

HABcore provides safe homes for over 300 people including 65 families with 110 children in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The need for HABcore has continually grown as the financial demand on families and veterans becomes more apparent.

Have some fun in Red Bank, grab some chili, hear some music and help those in need. It’s a great Jersey weekend.

