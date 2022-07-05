RED BANK — It’s been in business for more than a century — a staple in Monmouth County known for its sandwiches, meats, and fresh cheeses.

But on July 9, Citarella’s Market will close its doors forever.

Andrew Citarella, who has been running the market for the last 15 months, made the announcement on the market’s Facebook page on June 26. He said his brother, the owner of the market, and his wife have decided to retire.

Citarella’s great-grandfather, also named Andrew, started the business in 1901. But after 121 years, the deli located at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and McLaren Street will be no more.

“Although I had always believed I would be the only Citarella son who was not a butcher, fate had other plans for me. We are all very sad to see a business that has been in our family for 121 years end, but 121 years is no doubt, a good run,” Citarella said in the Facebook post.

Ironically, he added on his Facebook post, the deli was started by an Andrew Citarella cutting meat, and in 2022, an Andrew Citarella will be its last butcher.

Citarella told The Asbury Park Press that Citarella’s Market will be replaced by an Italian family-owned and operated business.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

