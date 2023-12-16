New Jersey has the highest safe winter driver score in America, and even though we do, there is still some bad news for New Jersey drivers.

Let's start with the good news. According to a report at Money Geek, no state has a higher score for safe driving.

The bad news is that this is only one of the statistics that go into being the safest driving state in the country.

The study also focuses heavily on winter driving, and those criteria bring the overall ranking down for the Garden State.

When you factor in all the other statistics that determine which states are the safest and least safe to drive in in America during the winter, you might be disappointed with the Garden State rank.

Even though New Jersey had the highest safe driving score in the whole nation, a solid score of 100, the other factors dragged us pretty far down in the rankings.

Our overall 2023 rank in the Garden Stae is a dismal 42nd, and that rank is even lower, by one spot than it was one year earlier.

It also seems to us that there isn't a safer season to drive in New Jersey. The roads are treacherous during winter weather, the roads are packed in the spring and summer, and we have to keep our eyes peeled for deer in the fall.

The bottom line is we do have some positives in this study, but there is no doubt that we need to proceed with caution on the roads of New Jersey.

