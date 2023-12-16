Will New York State Host the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Lake Placid, a small town in New York's Adirondack Park hosted the 1980 Winter Olympics and the 2000 Winter Goodwill Games and now, there are rumblings that it could potentially host its third Olympic Winter Games in 2026.

New York state officials, along with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), have submitted a bid to bring a portion of the 2026 Winter Olympics to Lake Placid. The bid looks to host the sliding competitions, including luge, bobsled, and skeleton.

Lake Placid's Bid and Partnership with New York City

On December 1, the USOPC officially submitted New York State's bid for Lake Placid to host the sliding competitions for the 2026 Olympics, scheduled to be held in Milano-Cortina, Italy. Italy's organizers mentioned their inability to host the sliding events due to the high cost of rebuilding the Eugenio Monti track in Cortina d'Ampezzo. As a result, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is exploring alternative venues outside Italy.

USOPC officials voiced their support for Lake Placid's bid, highlighting the cultural richness that a partnership between Lake Placid, New York City, and Milano-Cortina could offer for sliding sports. If the bid is accepted, it would make history as the first time in Winter Olympic history that events would be held outside the host nation. However, conflicting reports have emerged, with Italy's sports minister expressing confidence that the sliding events will still be able to take place in Cortina d'Ampezzo even though the IOC prefers a venue outside the country.

Lake Placid's Case for 2026 Winter Olympics

Lake Placid's bid emphasizes its strong legacy in winter sports and its role within the Olympics. With its state-of-the-art sliding track, which is only 24 years old and still regularly used for World Cup events, Lake Placid offers a solution based on the IOC's sustainability goals. Recent investments in the facilities at Mount Van Hoevenberg, including the new Mountain Pass Lodge and the renovated USA Luge headquarters, position Lake Placid as a reliable host for large international competitions. In a letter submitted with the bid, New York Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted Lake Placid's Olympic history and its unparalleled expertise in hosting international events. The bid also mentions the availability of accommodations in Lake Placid and nearby towns, along with various transportation options for athletes and spectators.

Potential Schedule and Events of the 2026 Winter Olympics

If the bid is successful, Lake Placid's proposed schedule includes several key events. Luge athletes and sleds would arrive in Plattsburgh via charter, while bobsled and skeleton sleds would be transported to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. The Athlete Village, celebration center, ceremonies, accommodations, and transportation would be spread across Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Paul Smith's College. The sliding disciplines to be featured in the 2026 Winter Olympics include men's and women's singles and doubles luge, mixed team relay luge, women's monobob, two-woman and two-man bobsled, and men's and women's skeleton events.

Support For and Future Test Events in Lake Placid

Lake Placid's bid has received backing from various organizations, including USA Bobsled/Skeleton, USA Luge, politicians, and local government officials. The bid also plans to host several test events leading up to 2026, including the IBSF Bobsled and Skeleton World Championships in March 2025 and an FIL Luge World Cup in December 2025.

