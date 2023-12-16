There are so many great athletes from every sport who just happened to be born in New Jersey, but there can only be one at the top of the list.

There are so many incredible athletes throughout the sports world who were born in New Jersey that you have to take a minute to soak all these great names in.

Before we get to the athlete that Domesticated Companion put on the top of their list, let’s pay tribute to some of the other outstanding New Jersey athletes we love and respect.

One of the great track & field athletes and a well-decorated Olympic champion, Carl Lewis was born in New Jersey.

Also, one of the greatest baseball players of our time who once had the most lucrative contract in baseball history, Mike Trout, was born in the Garden State.

World and Olympic champions Carli Lloyd and Christie Rampone were also born in New Jersey as was former Mets and Yankees pitcher Al Leiter.

Football fans will remember that legendary NFL stars Tony Siragusa and Joe Theismann were products of the Garden State as well.

But the one that tops the list from this source is a choice that will warm the hearts of Yankees fans everywhere.

Yes, lovers of the pinstripes, Derek Jeter was born in New Jersey. That’s right, it all started for The Captain in Pequannock, NJ, even though it’s well-known he was raised in Michigan.

Regardless of that, Derek Jeter holds the spot as the best athlete to be born in the Garden State.

