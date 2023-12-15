Time’s almost up: Santa’s NJ mall visits for 2023 are ending soon
It's hard to believe we're already on the back side of December. It honestly feels like yesterday we were still gathering around the Thanksgiving table with our family and friends.
Now, we're gearing up for the big Christmas morning when Santa loads up underneath the tree with presents for all. Not to mention, all the family and friends we'll be seeing once again.
Let's also not forget about the big Christmas holiday dinner we need to get ready for. It's really a magical time of year, but also a very hectic one.
Not only do we need to focus on all of that, but we also need to make sure we have everything ready to go for that big meal. On top of that, are we all set with our holiday shopping yet?
With so much going on, it's easy to overlook some of the simpler parts of the Christmas season. One of which is photos with Santa Claus.
Perhaps you've been meaning to get the kids out to see him. Or maybe, you'd like to bring your pets for holiday photos with them? And let's not forget about our friends with the big guy.
Unfortunately for us, time is beginning to run out. Once Christmas Eve arrives, Santa will need to get back to the North Pole to prepare for his journey around the world.
And the same is true for New Jersey's malls. Although Santa has made regular appearances at some of them since before Thanksgiving, he'll be wrapping up his time there for the 2023 holiday season.
Some of which he'll be gone before December 24, so there are not many opportunities left. Here's a look at which New Jersey malls you'll still be able to find Santa between now and Christmas Eve.
