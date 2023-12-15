Newark, NJ man convicted of girlfriend’s violent death

🔴 A jury reached its verdict in less than an hour

🔴 Nasean Torres must serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole

🔴 Victim Elizabeth Kelley was a mother and grandmother

A Newark man was found guilty of stabbing and strangling his longtime girlfriend to death in 2022.

It took a jury less than an hour to deliberate the charges against Nasean Torres, 49, in the July 2022 death of Elizabeth Kelley, 55, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II. Police responded to her home on Palm Street and found Kelley lying on the basement floor.

It was later determined Kelley died from manual strangulation and multiple stab wounds, Stephens said.

Sentencing in February

The jury found Torres guilty of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. He will be sentenced in February and must serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole.

"We hope Elizabeth’s family can find some sort of comfort in knowing the individual who murdered their loved one has finally been brought to justice with this verdict,” Assistant Prosecutor Jason Alterbaum, who tried the case, said in a statement.

