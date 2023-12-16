All good things must come to an end. Sadly, it's the end of the line for the restaurant Izakaya inside Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.



Izakaya by Michael Schulson, a self-proclaimed modern Japanese pub, is nearing its end.

I was LITERALLY just talking about this restaurant and its inventive cuisine and cocktails. I've enjoyed SO MANY memorable meals there. It became a reminder that it's been far too long since I've dined at Izakaya.

If you're a fan like I am, it's time to make a reservation. And do it SOON.

A recently released statement regarding the restaurant reads, 'Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and Chef & Restaurateur Michael Schulson have jointly announced that Izakaya will close.'

The statement went on to call the restaurant a 'pillar of [Borgata's] food and beverage program for the past 15 years'.

Izakaya will be missed by many, including Borgata's own Vice President of Hospitality Anthony Caratozzolo. "Izakaya has been a longtime favorite among our guests, and we thank Michael [Shulson] for his dedication to the restaurant over the years. We wish him success in what's next in the Schulson Collective’s culinary journey.", said Caratozzolo.

Borgata says it plans to reveal exciting new plans for the space, but all in due course. Until then, your final day to get a taste of the Japanese cuisine at Izakaya will be January 1, 2024.

