Recall petitioner wants Murphy out

Terry Beck is one of three Somerset County residents who are starting a petition to recall Governor Phil Murphy. She called into my show Tuesday, "We've got our ducks lined up and ready to go because we have a lot of people." Among Beck's problems are our high taxes and the way we're dealing with those here illegally. We also talked about the governor wanting to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Dennis Malloy disagrees with the idea of a recall and I agree with him. Murphy told us what he was going to do and now he's doing it. Hopefully as he grows into the job, he'll see how some of his ideas are not good for New Jersey and why. We live in a society of instant gratification. We want "likes" and if we don't get them, we want change. What exactly would we be changing to?

We had a chance to pick someone else. We didn't. Many didn't even come out to vote because they were so disgusted with either the former governor or the current President. It's getting harder and harder to find good people to run for office. So if you're going to recall Murphy, as we say in Jersey "If not him then who?" .

Come up with that and then maybe there could be a conversation.

