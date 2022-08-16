Recall: Don’t drink this flavor of Capri Sun juice pouches!

Heads up if you keep Capri Sun juice drinks in your refrigerator or food pantry.

Parent company Kraft Heinz has announced a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

The voluntary recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment inadvertently went into the production line at one of the factories. However, the name of the factory and the location has not been disclosed, according to the press release.

Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023 are affected.

The issue was discovered when the company received several consumer complaints about the taste of the wild cherry drink pouches.

Kraft Heinz said it is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially tainted drinks from circulation.

Anyone who has purchased Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages should either throw the product out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

