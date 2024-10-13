Really? See how NJ ranks nationally for having a good time

It's not often that you hear about a survey where New Jersey doesn't really rank at one end or the other. More often than not, it's whether we fell on the top of the list or the bottom, not usually in between.

In this particular survey, New Jersey has more of a lean in one direction but isn't necessarily all the way there. And in this case, that's probably a good thing especially when it comes to having a good time.

Now before we get into what this survey is saying about how much fun life is in the Great Garden State, let's first set the record straight. New Jersey is a fun state to be in, no matter what anyone else says.

We have nightlife, theme parks, festivals, seasonal activities, outdoor activities, and so much more. If we actually got into the details of what there is to do here, we'd be going on forever. Oh, and you can't beat the food either, no matter the time of day (feel free to share what you find the most fun about New Jersey in the comments).

With that said, how did New Jersey fare in the rankings when compared to all 49 other states? Unfortunately, not so good. On the bright side, we at least didn't make the bottom of the list. According to the latest survey conducted by WalletHub, West Virginia is the least fun state in the country.

On the flip side, Florida came out on top as the most fun state, followed by California and Nevada. In fourth place is New York, which is at least nice to see since they are one of our neighbors.

Pennsylvania also didn't do too bad. Even though they didn't land among the top 10 most fun states in the nation, they did get pretty close landing the number 13 spot. Delaware to our south is almost as bad as West Virginia, taking the 48th spot as the most fun state (or in this case, the 3rd least fun state).

With that said, where does that leave New Jersey? As mentioned earlier, we didn't fare that well on the list. But we also didn't land within the bottom 10 either.

Our rank is in that mediocre range, coming in at number 37. Yes, New Jersey is considered the 47th most fun state in the nation. Or put another way, it is the 14th least fun state in the country.

Here's why that burns even more. According to WalletHub, these are the states that "offer such a variety of activities that everyone will be able to find something that excites them, from people who crave the outdoors and athletics to those who would rather sit down for a film." I'm sorry, but how is that not New Jersey? (More on the WalletHub survey can be found here).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.