Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs launches new drink line

If you’re a fan of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey”, then you know who Margaret Josephs is. But what you may not know is that she has launched a line of mocktails for those who don’t drink alcohol (although the promotional material does point out that you can spike them if you wish).

I am on a show with women known to enjoy a cocktail or two.” states Margaret Josephs. “Non drinkers have categorically been left out and are tired of unhealthy, basic, boring options like sugary soda or iced tea. This is so authentic to me as I chose not to drink from a very young age; it always gave me a headache, and when I was out with friends my options were so limited. I wanted to create a drink that makes everyone feel a part of the party.

As part of the introduction, Margaret is making an appearance at a North Jersey liquor store, Gary’s Wine and Marketplace in Wayne on May 23.

Her non-alcoholic line is called Soiree and comes in the following flavors:

🍹 The Coco Colada (Pineapple, Coconut, Lemongrass and Ginger)

🍹 The Cool Breeze (refreshing with a kick of chill; Cucumber, Elderflower, Lychee and Mint)

🍹 The Teajito (Watermelon,Basil, Chamomile and Mint)

🍹 The Marge-a-Rita (Passionfruit, Guava and Rose)

Gary’s Wine and Marketplace is on Route 23 in Wayne. Margaret Josephs will be in store signing packs of the mocktail with a meet & greet for customers. There will be a sampling station and a photobooth for customers to capture How They Soirée!

